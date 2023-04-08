Plainfield North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Coal City 14-8 Saturday in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 3, Coal City faced off against Wilmington and Plainfield North took on Chicago Marist on March 30 at Plainfield North High School.
