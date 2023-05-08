Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Mahomet-Seymour's performance in a 11-1 destruction of Fairbury Prairie Central on May 8 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 4, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Heyworth and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Stanford Olympia on May 4 at Stanford Olympia High School.

