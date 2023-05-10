Chicago Hubbard put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Chicago North Grand for a 12-2 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 10.

In recent action on May 6, Chicago North Grand faced off against Chicago Marine and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Agricultural Science on May 3 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.