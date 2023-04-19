Eureka painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's pitching for a 15-3 win during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Eureka took on Streator Woodland on April 15 at Streator Woodland High School.

