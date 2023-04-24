A tight-knit tilt turned in Coal City's direction just enough to squeeze past Herscher 8-6 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 13, Herscher faced off against Lisle and Coal City took on Streator on April 19 at Streator High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.