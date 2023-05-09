Fan stress was at an all-time high as Coal City did just enough to beat Lisle 7-6 at Lisle High on May 9 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 25, Lisle faced off against Peotone and Coal City took on Dwight on May 5 at Dwight High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.