Coal City grabbed a 9-5 victory at the expense of Dwight in Illinois high school baseball on May 5.
Recently on April 26, Coal City squared off with Seneca in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.