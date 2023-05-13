Coal City's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Rochester 3-0 at Rochester High on May 13 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on May 9, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Coal City took on Lisle on May 9 at Lisle High School.
