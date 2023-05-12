Clinton stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 10-4 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 12.
In recent action on May 4, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Le Roy and Clinton took on Decatur St Teresa on May 4 at Clinton High School.
