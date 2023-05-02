No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Lexington as it controlled Hartsburg-Emden's offense 17-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in Illinois high school baseball action on May 2.

In recent action on April 27, Hartsburg-Emden faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Lexington took on Colfax Ridgeview on April 28 at Colfax Ridgeview High School.

