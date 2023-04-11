No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Dunlap as it controlled Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's offense 11-0 in a sterling pitching showcase at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High on April 11 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 7, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Orion and Dunlap took on Fairbury Prairie Central on April 6 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.