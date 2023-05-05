Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Chicago Juarez as it was blanked 10-0 by Chicago Farragut for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 5.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Kelly and Chicago Farragut took on Chicago Intrinsic on April 28 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter School.

