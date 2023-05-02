A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central shutout Deer Creek-Mackinaw 11-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 2.
In recent action on April 28, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Williamsville and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Pekin on April 27 at Pekin High School.
