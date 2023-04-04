Brimfield got no credit and no consideration from Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, which slammed the door 13-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 4.

In recent action on March 30, Brimfield faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Pontiac on March 30 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.

