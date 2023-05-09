Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central put away Tolono Unity 11-1 in Illinois high school baseball action on May 9.
In recent action on May 5, Tolono Unity faced off against Pleasant Plains and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Peru St Bede on May 5 at Peru St Bede High School.
