Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Peru St. Bede 7-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 29, Peru St Bede faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Fairbury Prairie Central on May 1 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.
