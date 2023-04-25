A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central shutout Manito Midwest Central 12-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 25.
In recent action on April 13, Manito Midwest Central faced off against Mt Pulaski and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Princeville on April 18 at Princeville High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.