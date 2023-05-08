Chicago Whitney Young's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago Little Village 15-0 on May 8 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on May 2, Chicago Little Village faced off against Chicago Vocational and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Lincoln Park on May 4 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School.
