Chicago Westinghouse stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 11-5 win over Chicago Clemente in Illinois high school baseball action on May 3.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Northside on April 28 at Chicago Westinghouse.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.