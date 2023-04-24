Chicago Westinghouse flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Steinmetz 13-8 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 24.
In recent action on April 14, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Lake View on April 14 at Chicago Westinghouse.
