In recent action on April 1, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Elmhurst York and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Jones on April 3 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.