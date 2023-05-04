With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Von Steuben nosed past Chicago Taft 10-9 on May 4 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Von Steuben took on Grayslake Central on April 29 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

