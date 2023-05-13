Chicago Von Steuben showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Hope in a runs barrage during a 7-1 win in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 8, Chicago Hope faced off against Melrose Park Walther Christian and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago G. Washington on May 9 at Chicago George Washington High School.
