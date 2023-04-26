Chicago Von Steuben handed Chicago Ogden a tough 6-3 loss in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 26.
In recent action on April 21, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Amundsen on April 21 at Chicago Amundsen High School.
