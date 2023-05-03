It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Von Steuben had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Payton 3-2 at Chicago Payton College Prep on May 3 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 29, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Ogden and Chicago Von Steuben took on Grayslake Central on April 29 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.