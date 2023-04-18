Chicago Von Steuben controlled the action to earn an impressive 7-1 win against Chicago Taft during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 10, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Ogden and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Lane Tech on April 14 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

