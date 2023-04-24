Chicago Von Steuben turned in a thorough domination of Chicago Amundsen 6-1 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 24.

In recent action on April 17, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Ogden and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Taft on April 18 at Chicago Taft High School.

