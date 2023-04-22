Chicago UIC earned a convincing 13-4 win over Chicago Muchin in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 22.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago Muchin faced off against Chicago Speer and Chicago UIC took on Chicago Pritzker on April 15 at Chicago Pritzker College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.