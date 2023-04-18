Chicago UIC showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Speer 15-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 18.
In recent action on April 13, Chicago Speer faced off against Chicago Pritzker and Chicago UIC took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on April 13 at Chicago Bulls College Prep.
