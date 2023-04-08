Chicago UIC College Prep's defense throttled Chicago Little Village, resulting in a 17-0 shutout on April 8 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 3, Chicago UIC College Prep faced off against Chicago G. Washington.
