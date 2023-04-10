Chicago Taft showed top form to dominate Chicago Ogden during a 10-4 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 10.
In recent action on April 6, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Solorio and Chicago Taft took on Darien Hinsdale South on April 6 at Chicago Taft High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.