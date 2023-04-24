Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Taft passed in a 15-13 victory at Chicago Payton's expense in Illinois high school baseball on April 24.
In recent action on April 19, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Taft took on Niles Notre Dame College Prep on April 20 at Chicago Taft High School.
