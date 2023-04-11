Chicago Sullivan showed top form to dominate Chicago Foreman during a 14-8 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 11.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Foreman faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Sullivan took on Chicago Intrinsic on March 30 at Chicago Sullivan High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.