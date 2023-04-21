Chicago St. Rita called "game" in the waning moments of a 6-2 defeat of Oak Park Fenwick in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 21.
In recent action on April 11, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago St Rita took on Lombard Montini on April 14 at Lombard Montini High School.
