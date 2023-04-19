Chicago St. Rita gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Leo 10-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago Leo faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago St Rita took on Lombard Montini on April 14 at Lombard Montini High School.
