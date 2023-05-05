Aurora Marmion got no credit and no consideration from Chicago St. Rita, which slammed the door 8-3 in Illinois high school baseball on May 5.

In recent action on April 29, Aurora Marmion faced off against Chicago St Rita and Aurora Marmion took on Chicago St Rita on April 29 at Chicago St Rita High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.