Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago St. Rita broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 7-1 explosion on New Lenox Providence Catholic in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 18.

Recently on April 14, Chicago St Rita squared off with Lombard Montini in a baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.