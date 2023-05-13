Chicago St. Rita found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Homewood-Flossmoor 4-3 on May 13 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 6, Homewood-Flossmoor faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago St Rita took on Burbank St Laurence on May 8 at Chicago St Rita High School.

