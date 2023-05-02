With little to no wiggle room, Chicago St. Patrick nosed past Arlington Heights St. Viator 3-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 2.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.