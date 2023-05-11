Chicago St. Ignatius put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Oak Park Fenwick for a 12-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 11.
In recent action on May 6, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Lombard Montini on May 6 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.
