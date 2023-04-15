Chicago St. Ignatius finally found a way to top Chicago Leo 6-5 at Chicago Leo High on April 15 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 8, Chicago Leo faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Chicago Brother Rice on April 4 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.