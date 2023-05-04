Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago South Shore's performance in an 18-3 destruction of Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 4.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville faced off against Chicago Perspectives Charter and Chicago South Shore took on Chicago Bowen on April 29 at Chicago Bowen High School.
