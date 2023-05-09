Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Solorio broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 10-5 explosion on Chicago Westinghouse on May 9 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 3, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago Solorio took on Chicago Kenwood on May 4 at Chicago Solorio Academy High School.

