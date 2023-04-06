Chicago Ogden grabbed a 5-1 victory at the expense of Chicago Solorio in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on March 29, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Ogden took on Chicago Whitney Young on March 29 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.