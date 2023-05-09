Chicago Simeon turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 6-2 win over Chicago Whitney Young at Chicago Whitney Young High on May 9 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on May 4, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Brooks on May 3 at Chicago Simeon Academy.
