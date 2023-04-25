Chicago Simeon earned its community's accolades after a 12-7 win over Chicago G. Washington during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 19, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Lindblom on April 21 at Chicago Simeon Academy.
