Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Simeon wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Von Steuben 5-3 during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on May 5, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Northbrook Glenbrook North and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Brooks on May 3 at Chicago Simeon Academy.
