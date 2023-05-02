Chicago Simeon scored early and often to roll over Chicago Brooks 10-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Brooks faced off against Chicago Solorio and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago G. Washington on April 25 at Chicago George Washington High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.