Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Simeon did just enough to beat Chicago Solorio 10-9 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 12.

In recent action on April 6, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago Ogden and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Kenwood on March 29 at Chicago Simeon Academy.

