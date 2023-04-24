Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chicago Simeon prevailed over Chicago Lindblom 8-4 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 24.

In recent action on April 14, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Jones and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago G. Washington on April 19 at Chicago George Washington High School.

